Eventide Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 222,166 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $27,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 861.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $194.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.07 million. The company's revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $143,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 134,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,951.70. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $888,407.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 359,194 shares in the company, valued at $23,376,345.52. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 171,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut BridgeBio Pharma from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBIO

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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