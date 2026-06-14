Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 111,878 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,916 shares of the company's stock after selling 111,878 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Datadog worth $32,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $469,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article link

Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Article link

Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Article link

Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Positive Sentiment: Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Article link

Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Article link

Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations.

Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David Obstler may create some near-term overhang, even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article link

Datadog Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $229.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.02, a P/E/G ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total transaction of $3,041,836.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,755,472.59. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $29,457,298.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,967,352.43. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,272,556 shares of company stock worth $252,615,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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