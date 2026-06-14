Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 181,780 Shares of Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,936,126 shares of the company's stock after selling 181,780 shares during the period. Xometry accounts for 2.7% of Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 5.73% of Xometry worth $174,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 17.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Xometry

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $636,014.72. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO James Miln sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,734,928.70. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 68,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,621 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Xometry Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.27. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $99.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report).

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