Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 324,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,425,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Maze Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,961 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,219 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Maze Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAZE. Wedbush raised their price target on Maze Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Maze Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Maze Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Maze Therapeutics

In other Maze Therapeutics news, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $190,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,503 shares in the company, valued at $266,461.11. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $381,689.60. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,139. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

MAZE opened at $24.05 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.27. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Maze Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Maze Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Maze Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here