Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,054 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,197.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,041.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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