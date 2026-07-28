Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $19.23 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,981 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 35,811 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,146,995,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,482,150 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $690,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,305 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $311,694,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,173,338 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,192,907,000 after buying an additional 1,122,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,683 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $477,023,000 after buying an additional 1,097,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Accenture Stock Up 4.9%

ACN opened at $154.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.65. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $118.15 and a twelve month high of $291.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $192.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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