Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,101 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its position in RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:RTX opened at $218.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.61 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.53.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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