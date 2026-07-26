Everest Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Everest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,284 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Fair Isaac by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,947 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,238.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,212.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,246.05. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $870.01 and a 1-year high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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