Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Stake Lifted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,299 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Everest Group worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 874 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Everest Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,451 shares of the company's stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Group from $332.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $373.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of EG stock opened at $336.69 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $368.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $341.29 and its 200-day moving average is $332.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report).

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