Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Stock Holdings Lifted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,974 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.30% of Everest Group worth $39,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $630,277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,275,000 after acquiring an additional 830,418 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 12,322.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,205,000 after purchasing an additional 515,063 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 507.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 449,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,102,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 498,697 shares of the company's stock worth $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 321,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EG. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Everest Group from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Everest Group from $388.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $356.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $387.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG opened at $375.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $351.99 and its 200-day moving average is $339.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.29. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $385.68.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%.The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's payout ratio is 16.27%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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