Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,802 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 338.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,792 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 33,802 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the bank's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,932 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the bank's stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,564 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,632,956.84. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $68.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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