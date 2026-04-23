Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 185.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 76,461 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Barclays were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 2,673.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Zacks Research lowered Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Barclays from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCS

Barclays Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BCS opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.3069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. Barclays's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

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About Barclays

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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