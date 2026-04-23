Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 22,129 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,124 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 22,129 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Bunge Global by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 118.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Bunge Global Stock Down 0.2%

BG opened at $125.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $131.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Bunge Global's revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.11.

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About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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