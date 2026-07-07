Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,901 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.2% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $193.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $307.91. The business's 50-day moving average price is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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