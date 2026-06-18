Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,078 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 118,527 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Evergy worth $49,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,150 shares of the company's stock worth $465,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,518 shares of the company's stock worth $441,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,760,548 shares of the company's stock worth $272,602,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,444,381 shares of the company's stock worth $185,822,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Down 1.3%

EVRG opened at $82.85 on Thursday. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.36.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on Evergy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $63,398.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $139,960.80. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $900,283.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,153,869.94. The trade was a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,870. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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