Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,304 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 199,270 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of Evergy worth $79,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Evergy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 18,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Evergy by 114.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,215,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,119,000 after acquiring an additional 237,046 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,106 shares of the company's stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $63,398.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $139,960.80. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $900,283.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,153,869.94. This trade represents a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,748 shares of company stock worth $1,061,870. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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