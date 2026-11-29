Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187,320 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 356,583 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Everpure worth $286,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everpure by 34.3% during the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Everpure by 380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 214,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 169,720 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Everpure by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Everpure by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,157 shares of the company's stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Everpure by 170.5% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 238 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everpure news, Director Andrew Brown sold 4,268 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $665,936.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,442.45. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $773,956.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 125,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,073,674.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 745,371 shares of company stock worth $92,333,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Key Everpure News

Investors following P have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities maintained its “Outperform” rating and $167 price target despite revising its forecasts lower, signaling continued confidence in Everpure’s longer-term prospects. MarketBeat analyst report

Northland Securities maintained its “Outperform” rating and $167 price target despite revising its forecasts lower, signaling continued confidence in Everpure’s longer-term prospects. Neutral Sentiment: A new comparison of Everpure and KEEL discusses their exposure to AI and differences in growth, profitability, and stock performance, but the available article summary does not specify which company it favors. KEEL or P: Which Technology Services Stock Is Better-Placed Now?

A new comparison of Everpure and KEEL discusses their exposure to AI and differences in growth, profitability, and stock performance, but the available article summary does not specify which company it favors. Negative Sentiment: Northland cut several earnings forecasts, including FY2027 EPS from $1.05 to $0.98 and FY2028 EPS from $2.29 to $1.78. It also lowered estimates for multiple quarters, suggesting weaker projected earnings growth and creating a potential headwind for P shares. MarketBeat analyst report

Everpure Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NYSE P opened at $101.46 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. Everpure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $157.57. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Everpure had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Everpure's revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everpure, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

P has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Everpure in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush set a $155.00 price objective on Everpure in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Everpure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Everpure from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Everpure from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on P

Everpure Company Profile

Everpure, formerly known as Pure Storage, provides enterprise data storage and management technology. Its offerings include all-flash storage systems for applications and files, as well as software and services designed to help organizations manage data across on-premises infrastructure and cloud environments. The company also offers cloud-native storage products, including solutions for containerized applications, and subscription-based services that provide access to storage capacity and related management tools.

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