Eversept Partners LP Acquires 36,000 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 380.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,470 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 189 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $182.73.

Read Our Latest Report on MOH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $195.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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