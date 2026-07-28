Eversept Partners LP Cuts Stake in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Eversept Partners LP decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974,287 shares of the company's stock after selling 202,357 shares during the period. Avantor comprises 1.2% of Eversept Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.44% of Avantor worth $23,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $268,584,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avantor by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,468,418 shares of the company's stock worth $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avantor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,178,716 shares of the company's stock worth $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,894,649 shares of the company's stock worth $132,443,000 after buying an additional 2,288,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,105,065 shares of the company's stock worth $173,104,000 after buying an additional 84,740 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,200. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon Dingemans purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore set a $10.50 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Avantor to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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