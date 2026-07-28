Eversept Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,854 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,923 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Revvity worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the first quarter worth $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Revvity by 5,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.22 and a 12-month high of $118.30.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Revvity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Further Reading

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