Eversept Partners LP Lowers Stake in Bioventus Inc. $BVS

Eversept Partners LP cut its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS - Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,110 shares of the company's stock after selling 312,147 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.19% of Bioventus worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Bioventus by 7.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 19.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 100.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 51,951 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bioventus Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Bioventus had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 4.94%.The firm had revenue of $132.09 million for the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BVS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioventus has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bioventus

About Bioventus

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

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