Eversept Partners LP Sells 135,063 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Eversept Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,764 shares of the company's stock after selling 135,063 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.24% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 2.0%

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.08. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 943.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Get Our Latest Report on NAMS

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 65,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $2,319,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $869,158.57. This trade represents a 72.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.74% of the company's stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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