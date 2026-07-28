Eversept Partners LP Takes $2.24 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.15% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,418.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,078,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,829.55. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,491.20. This represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $254,922 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.88.

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Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.62. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $11.66.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.84). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.The business had revenue of ($0.03) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

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