Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,246 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 24,405 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,366,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 783,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,060,902 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $75,461,000 after purchasing an additional 494,158 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,088,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $361,996,000 after purchasing an additional 63,466 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,067,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

See Also

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