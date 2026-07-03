Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,855 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ES opened at $74.30 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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