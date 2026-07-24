Evertec, Inc. $EVTC Holdings Lifted by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,160 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 51,944 shares during the period. Evertec makes up about 0.9% of Aristides Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Evertec worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Evertec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,161 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Evertec by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,159 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Evertec by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,313 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Evertec from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Evertec from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evertec

Evertec Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE EVTC opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Evertec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.99 million. Evertec had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Evertec's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evertec, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Evertec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Insider Activity at Evertec

In related news, Director Brian John Smith acquired 16,202 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.42 per share, for a total transaction of $428,056.84. Following the purchase, the director owned 88,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,825.24. This represents a 22.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 143,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,264.38. This trade represents a 16.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,557. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Evertec Profile

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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