Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,528 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 11.6%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $247.90. The company has a market cap of $251.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.89.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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