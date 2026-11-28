Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS - Free Report) by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,267,572 shares during the period. Evolus comprises 1.4% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 7.69% of Evolus worth $40,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 20.0% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evolus by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Evolus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOLS

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Insider Activity

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 105,108 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $950,176.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 499,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,516,311.68. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for cosmetic procedures. The company's portfolio includes injectable products used by healthcare professionals to address facial lines and wrinkles and to enhance facial appearance. Its flagship product, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a prescription botulinum toxin treatment for moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows in adults. Evolus also markets Evolysse, a line of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers designed for facial aesthetic treatments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS - Free Report).

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