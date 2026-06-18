Evolve Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 16,346 Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.2%

HWM stock opened at $283.54 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $285.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business's 50-day moving average price is $256.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.53.

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About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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