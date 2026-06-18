Evolve Private Wealth LLC Takes $4.97 Million Position in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 108,844 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000.

Get ORI alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,157 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 122.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,534 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,065 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Old Republic International from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut Old Republic International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 target price on Old Republic International in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Republic International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $516,670.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,436.36. This represents a 29.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ORI stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.83%.Old Republic International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Old Republic International's payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Old Republic International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Old Republic International wasn't on the list.

While Old Republic International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here