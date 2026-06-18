EVR Research LP Buys Shares of 40,000 SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. SPS Commerce accounts for 1.9% of EVR Research LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EVR Research LP owned 0.11% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 564 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts: Sign Up

SPS Commerce Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.57. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.51 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.43%. SPS Commerce's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $530,248.20. This trade represents a 9.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SPS Commerce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SPS Commerce wasn't on the list.

While SPS Commerce currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here