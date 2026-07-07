Ewa LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Ewa LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ewa LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ewa LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grand Central Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 7,715 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8%

GOOGL opened at $366.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.77 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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