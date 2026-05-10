Ewa LLC Purchases Shares of 4,883 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,883 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 13.0%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $260.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $263.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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