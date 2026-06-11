Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,782 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,181 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 416,082 shares of the company's stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 183,664 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 153.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 110,970 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 924,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 207,771 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm had revenue of $433.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Excelerate Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Excelerate Energy's payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Excelerate Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Dnb Carnegie cut Excelerate Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Excelerate Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Excelerate Energy

Insider Activity

In other Excelerate Energy news, insider Oliver Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,766,203.85. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company's stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

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