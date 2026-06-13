Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,035 shares of the company's stock after selling 315,593 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Excelerate Energy worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 74,192 shares of the company's stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,894 shares of the company's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 191,930 shares of the company's stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

NYSE:EE opened at $34.29 on Friday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $433.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.98%.Excelerate Energy's quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Excelerate Energy's dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Excelerate Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered Excelerate Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oliver Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,203.85. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

Further Reading

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