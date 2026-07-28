Excelsior Advisor Network LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Excelsior Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $399.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $427.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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