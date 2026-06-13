Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL - Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 713,624 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 330,856 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Exelixis worth $31,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Exelixis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,441 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 44,089 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Exelixis by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,724 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,259,677 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $186,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,765 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 32,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $1,599,399.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 357,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,813,948.78. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 34,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,745,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 952,317 shares in the company, valued at $47,615,850. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 219,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EXEL opened at $53.13 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $610.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelixis's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exelixis from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exelixis to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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