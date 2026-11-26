Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 163.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,801 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 488,746 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $31,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 13.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 947,178 shares of the company's stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon by 20.0% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,963 shares of the company's stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,781 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, N.F.U. MUTUAL UNIT MANAGERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts: Sign Up

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon's payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Exelon from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation is a utility holding company focused on regulated electricity transmission and distribution and natural gas distribution. Its utilities deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers, while maintaining and modernizing the networks that serve them. Exelon serves customers in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and the District of Columbia through utilities including ComEd, PECO, BGE, Pepco, Delmarva Power and Atlantic City Electric. The company was formed in 2000 through the merger of PECO Energy and Unicom.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exelon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exelon wasn't on the list.

While Exelon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report