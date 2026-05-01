Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,833 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,329 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Exelon worth $106,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,776 shares of the company's stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 5,353 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.44.

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Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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