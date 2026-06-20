Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,299 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,981 shares during the quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Exelon were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company's stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,907 shares of the company's stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts: Sign Up

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays lowered shares of Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.27.

View Our Latest Report on Exelon

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exelon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exelon wasn't on the list.

While Exelon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here