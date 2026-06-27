ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 2,001.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,004 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 364,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of ExlService worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ExlService from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ExlService declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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