ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,225 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,703,811 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.58% of ExlService worth $27,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $23,570,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ExlService by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091,714 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 555,382 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in ExlService by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 562,437 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in ExlService by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 693,008 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $27.02 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,574.90. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,215.34. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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