ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 263,016 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 1,236.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,292 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 263,016 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 533.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE EW opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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