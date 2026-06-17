ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,278 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 257,208 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Dynatrace worth $29,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,630 shares of the company's stock worth $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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