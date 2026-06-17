ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 834.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,415 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of PTC worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PTC by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC launched a new solution aimed at connecting disparate industrial networks, which supports its software/platform growth story and could help sentiment around future revenue opportunities. PTC Launches Solution that Connects Disparate Networks

PTC launched a new solution aimed at connecting disparate industrial networks, which supports its software/platform growth story and could help sentiment around future revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary says PTC’s recent pullback may be creating a more attractive entry point for investors despite execution risks, suggesting the stock may be viewed as oversold relative to its long-term setup. Orbit Makes PTC's Recent Pullback Interesting Despite Execution Risks

Some market commentary says PTC’s recent pullback may be creating a more attractive entry point for investors despite execution risks, suggesting the stock may be viewed as oversold relative to its long-term setup. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-focused articles note that PTC has underperformed the broader technology sector over the past year, but sentiment remains somewhat constructive with multiple price targets still above recent trading levels. PTC Inc. Stock: Is PTC Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Analyst-focused articles note that PTC has underperformed the broader technology sector over the past year, but sentiment remains somewhat constructive with multiple price targets still above recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlights that PTC has lagged the tech sector recently, which can weigh on investor confidence even as analysts remain cautiously optimistic. PTC Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price target on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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