ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 491,617 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 180.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,331 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 491,617 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Elanco Animal Health worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3,018.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 4,971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the purchase, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Elanco Animal Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Elanco Animal Health wasn't on the list.

While Elanco Animal Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here