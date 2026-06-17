ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 617,077 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 138.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,580 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $29,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 204.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in VICI Properties by 96.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 478,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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