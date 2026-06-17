ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 314.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,820 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 159,934 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of ONE Gas worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ONE Gas alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $114,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,767,000. Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 776,495 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $59,984,000 after purchasing an additional 390,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,440 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $108,029,000 after purchasing an additional 380,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 358,779 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company had revenue of $831.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. ONE Gas's revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded ONE Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ONE Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ONE Gas wasn't on the list.

While ONE Gas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here