ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $21.33 Million Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 380.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,844 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 185,135 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $21,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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