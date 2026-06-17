ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $61.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,050 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 373,292 shares during the period. Ameren accounts for 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Ameren worth $61,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ameren by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 6,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.54.

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Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $115.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

See Also

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